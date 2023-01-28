Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Up 178.4% in January

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 178.4% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,774. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $25.00.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,310,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 511,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 141,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

