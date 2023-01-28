Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,669 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $62,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,605 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $101,436,000 after acquiring an additional 956,946 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $818,806,000 after acquiring an additional 486,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,372,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $217,415,000 after acquiring an additional 477,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 60.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,990 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $78,865,000 after buying an additional 444,285 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

CTSH opened at $65.71 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.