Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 1,218 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after buying an additional 139,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,946,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Diageo by 1.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 878,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.21. 592,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,461. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.47 and a 200 day moving average of $178.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.71) to GBX 4,200 ($52.00) in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($62.03) to GBX 5,100 ($63.14) in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,090.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

