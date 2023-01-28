Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 1,100 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,439. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.82 and a 200-day moving average of $120.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

