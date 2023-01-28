Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.2% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in American Express by 29.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 4.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.
American Express Stock Performance
NYSE AXP traded up $16.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,997,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.43.
American Express Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.83.
Insider Activity
In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
American Express Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.
