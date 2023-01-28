Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $3.41 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,481 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,064. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $52.85.

