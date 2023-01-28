Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $28.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 2.4% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $28,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $146.08. The company had a trading volume of 238,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,643. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.87 and a 200-day moving average of $138.56. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $172.04.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

