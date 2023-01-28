Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,840. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

