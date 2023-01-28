Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises about 1.7% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.14% of Markel worth $20,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Markel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 4.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MKL traded down $8.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,396.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,451. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.07 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,331.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,247.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 65.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.33.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.