Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 147,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 639,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 21,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,087,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,216,201. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.