Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 77 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,659,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 84,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 52,746 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 359,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,938,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.02. 1,985,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,668. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.66 and its 200 day moving average is $143.28. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

