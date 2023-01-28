Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 127,121 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 284,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,009. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $10.10.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

