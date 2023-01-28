ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the December 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.24. 29,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,538. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.