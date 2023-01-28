Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Up 6.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.73. 1,832,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,203,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Specifically, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,205,626 shares in the company, valued at $84,560,776.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,635,000 shares of company stock worth $3,971,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.28.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $602.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.