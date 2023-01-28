Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCFGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

TSPCF stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $1.93.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

