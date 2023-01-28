Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Update

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Clean Coal Technologies Stock Up 17.4 %

Clean Coal Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131. Clean Coal Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

About Clean Coal Technologies

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in developing and selling patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel worldwide. It has three processes in its intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter from bituminous and subbituminous coals, and lignite; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

