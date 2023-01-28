Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Update

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Clean Coal Technologies Stock Up 17.4 %
Clean Coal Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131. Clean Coal Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.
About Clean Coal Technologies
