Civic (CVC) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Civic (CVC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Civic has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $109.16 million and $12.71 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00398796 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,439.28 or 0.27992510 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00590821 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

