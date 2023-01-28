Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citizens Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $43.29 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $212,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 824,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after buying an additional 109,788 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 182,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 38,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

