Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citizens Financial Group has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $56.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several research firms have issued reports on CFG. Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

