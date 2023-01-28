Citigroup Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $515.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $440.00 to $515.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DECK. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $433.31.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.3 %

DECK stock opened at $426.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $428.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.44.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,772 shares in the company, valued at $33,644,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,149 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

