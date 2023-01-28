Citigroup Boosts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $118.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DFS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.57.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $117.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.61. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

