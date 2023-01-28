Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Cinedigm Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $98.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Cinedigm
Cinedigm Company Profile
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cinedigm (CIDM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.