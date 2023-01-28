Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $98.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

Cinedigm Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 143,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cinedigm during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Cinedigm by 412.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Further Reading

