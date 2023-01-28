Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. Cincinnati Financial also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.24-$1.30 EPS.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.44. 336,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,252. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -292.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 253,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 380.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

