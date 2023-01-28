Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cincinnati Financial also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.24-1.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CINF. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $105.44. 392,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,476. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average is $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Stories

