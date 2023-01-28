Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE CHD traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.93.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

