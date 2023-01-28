China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZNH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. HSBC upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

China Southern Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of ZNH stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 25.74% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post -9.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 61,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

