China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
China National Building Material Stock Performance
CBUMY stock remained flat at $44.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325. China National Building Material has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China National Building Material to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
China National Building Material Company Profile
China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.
