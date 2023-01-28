China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

NYSE CGA opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.79. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.