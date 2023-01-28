China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
NYSE CGA opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.79. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
