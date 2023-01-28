China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF) Trading 6.3% Higher

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTC:CCOZF – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.82. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 553,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Coal Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get China Coal Energy alerts:

China Coal Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

About China Coal Energy

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the production and trade of coal, coal chemical business, coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other related businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.