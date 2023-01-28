Chia (XCH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $292.34 Million

Chia (XCH) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. Chia has a total market capitalization of $292.34 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chia has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for $46.09 or 0.00200193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chia Profile

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,342,391 coins and its circulating supply is 6,342,613 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

