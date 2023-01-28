Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 7,058 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $17,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,162,000 after acquiring an additional 411,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 267.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $150.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.76. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

