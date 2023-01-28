Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Raises Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $14,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $157.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.09. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $222.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

