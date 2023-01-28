Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 2,700 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Edison International worth $13,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Edison International by 128.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX opened at $68.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.31. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 156.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EIX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

