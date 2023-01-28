Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $12,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,413,000 after acquiring an additional 949,408 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 936,245 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Equifax by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,293,245,000 after purchasing an additional 737,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $850,060,000 after purchasing an additional 579,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 803.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 505,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,467,000 after purchasing an additional 449,905 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Equifax Trading Up 0.5 %

Equifax Announces Dividend

Shares of EFX stock opened at $218.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.65. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $245.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.