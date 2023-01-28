Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $17.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kroger worth $17,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.5% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.7% during the third quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.4% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 531,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,232,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1,377.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 17.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

KR opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

