Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $16.42 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AMETEK worth $16,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 116,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $468,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $143.90 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $147.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.78.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

