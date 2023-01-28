Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $12.69 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA opened at $505.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $471.14 and a 200 day moving average of $428.39. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $511.00.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

