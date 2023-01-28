Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of State Street worth $13,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in State Street by 1,533.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,165 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in State Street by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,713 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,650,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,464,000 after purchasing an additional 562,318 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STT opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.84. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.68.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

