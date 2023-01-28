Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $15,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 82.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of DFS opened at $117.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.61. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

