Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 1,475 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $13,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $347.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $406.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.98 and a 200 day moving average of $342.52.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.