Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS.

Chevron Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $179.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9,133.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 481,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 476,664 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 944,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,760,000 after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 457,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,513,000 after purchasing an additional 131,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.71.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

