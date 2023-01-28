Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,603,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 220,326 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Chevron worth $521,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Down 5.0 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.71.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $9.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.37. 9,850,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,113,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.25. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

