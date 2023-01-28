Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.06. 64,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.87. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CQP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.