Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$519.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$454.03 million.

