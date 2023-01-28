Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CAKE. Wedbush cut Cheesecake Factory from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 1.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 4,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.