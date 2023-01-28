Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$10.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.38. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$7.58 and a 1 year high of C$13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.17, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSH.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.40.

Insider Transactions at Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

In related news, Director Sharon Sallows purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$205,191.36.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

