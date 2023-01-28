Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 114.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 364.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 1,014,432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after buying an additional 302,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.30.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR opened at $394.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $621.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

