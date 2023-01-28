Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) Shares Down 1.3%

Chalice Mining Limited (OTC:CGMLF – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.60. 1,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chalice Mining from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29.
Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum group element, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Julimar Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element project that covers an area of approximately 740 square kilometers located in Avon Region, Western Australia; and the Barrabarra Nickel -Copper- Platinum group element project located in Geraldton.
