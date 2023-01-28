C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 500 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $27,125.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,946,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 4,000 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $226,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 36,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,131.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,398 shares of company stock valued at $303,349 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFFI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C&F Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CFFI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. C&F Financial has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.26.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 22.88%.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised C&F Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About C&F Financial

(Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Further Reading

