Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

CVCY opened at $24.39 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $286.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 127.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 71.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 37.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

