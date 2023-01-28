Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.
Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance
CVCY opened at $24.39 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $286.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
CVCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
